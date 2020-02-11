32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1

Amenities

Commercial Office Space for Rent in Bethany Beach, DE just outside the City Limits and right off Busy Coastal Highway

+/- 725 sq foot office space available in the Starboard Center next to established Law Firm. Newly Renovated Space, Vacant, Ready for immediate occupancy with space on the existing pylon on Coastal Highway. Perfect for small office space.....entry/waiting area, 2 office rooms, kitchenette, bathroom, & standalone shower! Minimum 1 year lease $1,500 a month, plus CAM charges. Call Joe Maggio Realty 302-539-5500 for more information