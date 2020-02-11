All apartments in Sussex County
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1

32892 Coastal Highway · (302) 539-5500
Location

32892 Coastal Highway, Sussex County, DE 19930

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial Office Space for Rent in Bethany Beach, DE just outside the City Limits and right off Busy Coastal Highway
+/- 725 sq foot office space available in the Starboard Center next to established Law Firm. Newly Renovated Space, Vacant, Ready for immediate occupancy with space on the existing pylon on Coastal Highway. Perfect for small office space.....entry/waiting area, 2 office rooms, kitchenette, bathroom, & standalone shower! Minimum 1 year lease $1,500 a month, plus CAM charges. Call Joe Maggio Realty 302-539-5500 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 have any available units?
32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 offers parking.
Does 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 have a pool?
No, 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32892 Coastal Highway Unit 4 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
