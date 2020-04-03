All apartments in Sussex County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY

17436 Slipper Shell Way · (302) 227-5000
Location

17436 Slipper Shell Way, Sussex County, DE 19958

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool table
A perfect place to spend the winter months! This condo is located in Sandbar Village, only minutes away from the surrounding beaches, Historic Downtown Lewes, Fine dining, and tax free shopping at the Tanger Outlets! The condo is over 1900 sq feet and features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 1 King, 1 Queen, 1 Bunk Bed. A few of the luxury features include a soaking tub with jets, a beautiful open floor plan with an 8ft American Heritage slate pool table, a large granite island for extra eating space, and hardwood floors throughout the main areas leading to the outdoor balcony with pond view! The kitchen is fully stocked with all kitchen cooking appliances and utensils, cups, plates etc. Winter lease term- October 1, 2020 - April 30, 2021. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit are due before check-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY have any available units?
17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY have?
Some of 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY offer parking?
No, 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY have a pool?
No, 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY have accessible units?
No, 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
