17436 SLIPPER SHELL WAY

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool table

A perfect place to spend the winter months! This condo is located in Sandbar Village, only minutes away from the surrounding beaches, Historic Downtown Lewes, Fine dining, and tax free shopping at the Tanger Outlets! The condo is over 1900 sq feet and features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 1 King, 1 Queen, 1 Bunk Bed. A few of the luxury features include a soaking tub with jets, a beautiful open floor plan with an 8ft American Heritage slate pool table, a large granite island for extra eating space, and hardwood floors throughout the main areas leading to the outdoor balcony with pond view! The kitchen is fully stocked with all kitchen cooking appliances and utensils, cups, plates etc. Winter lease term- October 1, 2020 - April 30, 2021. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit are due before check-in.