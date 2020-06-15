15709 Walker Dr

Amenities

This is a totally renovated inside and out single-family house with 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1144 square feet ranch with new metal roof, new energy star windows, new vinyl siding and storm gutters sitting on a 15,791 square foot lot with a newly install concrete driveway and a 10x10 new storage building. The house has all new appliance (stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer). A completed renovated bathroom with all new fixtures. A ductless mini-split heating and cooling system, electrical baseboard heating in all rooms, new lighting, new 2-inch window blinds, new Dartmouth kitchen cabinets, Wilsonart limited counter top and vinyl flooring located in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom and low pile carpet throughout the rest of the house. Nearby schools include H. O. Brittingham Elementary School, Mariner Middle School and Cape Henlopen High School. 10X10 Storage Building in back yard.

No Pets Allowed



