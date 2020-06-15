All apartments in Milton
15709 Walker Dr
Last updated June 15 2020

15709 Walker Dr

15709 Walker Drive · (678) 860-9133
Location

15709 Walker Drive, Milton, DE 19968

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4-Bedroom Ranch near Dover Airbase - Property Id: 287929

This is a totally renovated inside and out single-family house with 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1144 square feet ranch with new metal roof, new energy star windows, new vinyl siding and storm gutters sitting on a 15,791 square foot lot with a newly install concrete driveway and a 10x10 new storage building. The house has all new appliance (stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer). A completed renovated bathroom with all new fixtures. A ductless mini-split heating and cooling system, electrical baseboard heating in all rooms, new lighting, new 2-inch window blinds, new Dartmouth kitchen cabinets, Wilsonart limited counter top and vinyl flooring located in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom and low pile carpet throughout the rest of the house. Nearby schools include H. O. Brittingham Elementary School, Mariner Middle School and Cape Henlopen High School. 10X10 Storage Building in back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287929
Property Id 287929

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15709 Walker Dr have any available units?
15709 Walker Dr has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15709 Walker Dr have?
Some of 15709 Walker Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15709 Walker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15709 Walker Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15709 Walker Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15709 Walker Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 15709 Walker Dr offer parking?
No, 15709 Walker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15709 Walker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15709 Walker Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15709 Walker Dr have a pool?
No, 15709 Walker Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15709 Walker Dr have accessible units?
No, 15709 Walker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15709 Walker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15709 Walker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15709 Walker Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15709 Walker Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
