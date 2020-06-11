20649 Albermarle Lane - 1

Amenities
This like new home features 3BR 3BA, new upgraded flooring, paint, washer/dryer, SS refrigerator, LED lighting for efficiency and a new deck! Enjoy the open concept living/dining/kitchen with new backsplash, private washer/dryer in unit, ample closet space throughout. Enjoy the attached storage shed outback, 2 parking spaces right out front. Plantation Lakes is a natural gas community with a fitness center, pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, a community center and a new clubhouse featuring "The Landing Bar & Grill". There is also a Championship Golf Course (available for a reduced fee for residents)
https://www.plantationlakesde.com/
Available Now
$1,475 a month plus all utilities
NO PETS
20649 Albermarle Lane Millsboro DE 19966