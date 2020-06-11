20649 Albermarle Lane - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This like new home features 3BR 3BA, new upgraded flooring, paint, washer/dryer, SS refrigerator, LED lighting for efficiency and a new deck! Enjoy the open concept living/dining/kitchen with new backsplash, private washer/dryer in unit, ample closet space throughout. Enjoy the attached storage shed outback, 2 parking spaces right out front. Plantation Lakes is a natural gas community with a fitness center, pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, a community center and a new clubhouse featuring "The Landing Bar & Grill". There is also a Championship Golf Course (available for a reduced fee for residents)



https://www.plantationlakesde.com/



Available Now



$1,475 a month plus all utilities

NO PETS

20649 Albermarle Lane Millsboro DE 19966