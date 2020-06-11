All apartments in Millsboro
Millsboro, DE
20649 Albermarle Lane - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

20649 Albermarle Lane - 1

20649 Albermarle Lane · (302) 226-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Millsboro
3 Bedrooms
Location

20649 Albermarle Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This like new home features 3BR 3BA, new upgraded flooring, paint, washer/dryer, SS refrigerator, LED lighting for efficiency and a new deck! Enjoy the open concept living/dining/kitchen with new backsplash, private washer/dryer in unit, ample closet space throughout. Enjoy the attached storage shed outback, 2 parking spaces right out front. Plantation Lakes is a natural gas community with a fitness center, pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, a community center and a new clubhouse featuring "The Landing Bar & Grill". There is also a Championship Golf Course (available for a reduced fee for residents)

https://www.plantationlakesde.com/

Available Now

$1,475 a month plus all utilities
NO PETS
20649 Albermarle Lane Millsboro DE 19966

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 have any available units?
20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 have?
Some of 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millsboro.
Does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20649 Albermarle Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
