Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:10 PM

405 LAKELAWN DRIVE

405 Lakelawn Drive · (302) 677-0014
Location

405 Lakelawn Drive, Milford, DE 19963

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home in a wonderful established area and neighborhood! Close to downtown Milford, Milford Memorial Hospital and Dent supply. Also convenient to DAFB, RTE 113 and RTE 1 for all south bound commuters. All brick ranch on a neat as a pin small corner lot has been impeccably maintained and cared for over the years. Spacious rooms with beautiful hardwood throughout the main upper floor. Fireplaces in both the Living and Family rooms. Kitchen with center cooking island and inside access from the 1 car garage. Bathrooms are dated but have tile floors with surrounds. Loads of closet space and storage. Master bedroom has walk in cedar closet and full bath with shower stall. Basement is semi-finished but needs flooring in the Family room. Large space for additional living areas, storage or play/craft areas. Spacious laundry room with washer/dryer, cabinetry for storage and counter space for folding needs. There is a back wheel chair ramp to the slider if needed. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE have any available units?
405 LAKELAWN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE have?
Some of 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
405 LAKELAWN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford.
Does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 LAKELAWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
