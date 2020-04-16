405 LAKELAWN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Great home in a wonderful established area and neighborhood! Close to downtown Milford, Milford Memorial Hospital and Dent supply. Also convenient to DAFB, RTE 113 and RTE 1 for all south bound commuters. All brick ranch on a neat as a pin small corner lot has been impeccably maintained and cared for over the years. Spacious rooms with beautiful hardwood throughout the main upper floor. Fireplaces in both the Living and Family rooms. Kitchen with center cooking island and inside access from the 1 car garage. Bathrooms are dated but have tile floors with surrounds. Loads of closet space and storage. Master bedroom has walk in cedar closet and full bath with shower stall. Basement is semi-finished but needs flooring in the Family room. Large space for additional living areas, storage or play/craft areas. Spacious laundry room with washer/dryer, cabinetry for storage and counter space for folding needs. There is a back wheel chair ramp to the slider if needed. Available now!