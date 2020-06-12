Apartment List
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT

Woodtick Road
6 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
974 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Mill Plain
3 Units Available
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Offering spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhouses, Southford Park is a conveniently located property situated in a country setting, with close access to shopping, bus lines and highways.

Pierpont Road
1 Unit Available
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1042 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse, 1 1/2 baths, newer carpets, hardwood, stainless steel appliances, cair, and garage. Deck overlooking woods, great views, convenient to I-84

East Farm
1 Unit Available
67 Diane Terrace
67 Diane Terrace, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
Beautiful unit totally refurbished hardwood floors, finished family room. Small complex on a dead end street. Stainless steel appliance. Credit and background check needed. Two months security. No pets and no smoking.

Waterville
1 Unit Available
200 Yale Street
200 Yale Street, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
Immaculate townhouse rental located in secluded area of Waterville Section in Waterbury. Duplex style with one car garage. 2bedroom with 1/12 bath unit well cared for and ready to move in. One month rent plus 1 month security required.

Town Plot
1 Unit Available
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
12 Hilltop Avenue
12 Hilltop Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Well Maintained, spacious 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Large eat-in kitchen, Living room, full bath. Electricity, heat/hot water included. No pets, no smokers.

Town Plot
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett Avenue
20 Bennett Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1291 sqft
Well Maintained 2nd Floor Apartment. Laundry Hookup on main Level. One Car Garage. No Pets allowed. All Credit Checks must be done By Listing Office.

Town Plot
1 Unit Available
925 Oronoke Road
925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Well maintained end unit town home for rent! Spacious 2 bed 1 1/2 baths with fully finished basement. 1 car garage attached with additional parking space. Great location, within walking distance to parks,highways, restaurants & shopping.

Town Plot
1 Unit Available
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
286 Beth Lane
286 Beth Lane, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
Woods Edge Carter unit featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car gar, gorgeous open kitchen is fully applianced w/SS & granite counters, LR, DR. Cair, propane HA heat. Care free living in Waterbury's only active adult community.
Results within 1 mile of Waterbury
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
Results within 5 miles of Waterbury

1 Unit Available
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.

1 Unit Available
262 Robin Court
262 Robin Ln, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Recently renovated, two bedroom unit in desirable complex. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, laundry, dishwasher and many other extras. Conveniently located to highways and shopping while still in a quite country setting.
Results within 10 miles of Waterbury
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.

1 Unit Available
146 Pine St # 2E
146 Pine St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
This adorable second floor unit has two spacious bedrooms, living room space, off street parking and easy highway access. Please call the office at (860)919-6469 to schedule a viewing! (RLNE5080071)

1 Unit Available
17 Bayberry Woods
17 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 Unit Available
6 WEST CENTER ST - 2 EAST
6 West Center Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Pictures coming soon. Heat and hot water included. Get an early look at this apartment. Walking distance to downtown Southington restaurants and nightlife.

1 Unit Available
4 Arnold Court - 1
4 Arnold Court, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This first floor 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available. Electric and Gas is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven and washer/dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
8 Bayberry Woods
8 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.

1 Unit Available
46 Stearns Street
46 Stearns Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Large Beautiful .. Clean, Quiet , Two BR unit , on one way street in Federal Hill area of Bristol. Close to ESPN ...Ceramic Kitchen ..Very Nice Appliances Kitchen...Newer Carpet throughout....LARGE LIVING ROOM ....

Welcome to the June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

