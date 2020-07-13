All apartments in New Haven
Eli Whitney
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:10 PM

Eli Whitney

750 Whitney Ave · (203) 427-0892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT 06511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 750 Whitney Avenue C01 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 750 Whitney Avenue A13 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 750 Whitney Avenue B09 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 750 Whitney Avenue B13 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eli Whitney.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
dogs allowed
Eli Whitney Apartments is located in the desirable New Haven neighborhood of East Rock only a few blocks from East Rock Park and the beautiful Pardee Rose Garden. Its a short walk from hiking trails, gourmet grocers, restaurants, and a short commute to Yale University. Our community is conveniently located on the Yale Shuttle. Apartments come with heat and hot water, along with a free off-street parking space. From this location you can enjoy all that New Haven has to offer with gourmet restaurants, parks and schools. Ride your bike to the New Haven Green for the Arts & Ideas Festival or many free summertime concerts. You can take in the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display just a short distance away, or check out the Connecticut Folk Festival at the neighboring Edgerton Park. There is plenty of storage space in the basement to store your bicycle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $55 non-refundable app fee. Must have good credit to qualify.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eli Whitney have any available units?
Eli Whitney has 5 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Eli Whitney have?
Some of Eli Whitney's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eli Whitney currently offering any rent specials?
Eli Whitney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eli Whitney pet-friendly?
Yes, Eli Whitney is pet friendly.
Does Eli Whitney offer parking?
Yes, Eli Whitney offers parking.
Does Eli Whitney have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eli Whitney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eli Whitney have a pool?
No, Eli Whitney does not have a pool.
Does Eli Whitney have accessible units?
No, Eli Whitney does not have accessible units.
Does Eli Whitney have units with dishwashers?
No, Eli Whitney does not have units with dishwashers.
