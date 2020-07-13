Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking dogs allowed

Eli Whitney Apartments is located in the desirable New Haven neighborhood of East Rock only a few blocks from East Rock Park and the beautiful Pardee Rose Garden. Its a short walk from hiking trails, gourmet grocers, restaurants, and a short commute to Yale University. Our community is conveniently located on the Yale Shuttle. Apartments come with heat and hot water, along with a free off-street parking space. From this location you can enjoy all that New Haven has to offer with gourmet restaurants, parks and schools. Ride your bike to the New Haven Green for the Arts & Ideas Festival or many free summertime concerts. You can take in the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display just a short distance away, or check out the Connecticut Folk Festival at the neighboring Edgerton Park. There is plenty of storage space in the basement to store your bicycle.