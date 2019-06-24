Welcome to a New Chapter in Renting

June 24, 2019

Home. It’s more than a place. It’s a feeling. A feeling of comfort and control. A feeling of total ease and belonging. A feeling of being in the right place for you, right now.

It’s a feeling that everyone should own.

For renters, the feeling of home is often elusive. From society promoting home ownership as part of the American Dream, to the overly complex and stressful process of searching through links to find out the apartment you’ve been eyeing is no longer available. Renting has been too complicated for too long.

At Apartment List, we’re continuing to invest in a simpler, better, and more delightful search process to reimagine renting for everyone. Our goal is simple - to remove the frustration from renting so people can put their energy into living - and feeling - the magic that is home.

We take the time to get to know our renters, sometimes even better than they know themselves, and we’ve built a model that strengthens the interest of everyone involved. We partner with fantastic property owners across the country, and work together to give our renters the most timely and up-to-date information. And we’ve aligned our goals with renters and communities alike, so we only get paid when a renter moves in.

Today marks a new chapter in renting and a new chapter for Apartment List. We’ve updated our brand to represent every dimension of renting and the people who will own that journey. Our logo embodies who we are at Apartment List, including homes, chapters, choice, doorways, welcome mats, "A"and "L". We’ve also introduced shapes that represent the decisions that matter to our renters - from neighborhoods and cities to floor plans. From our website design to color scheme to our product and research- everything at Apartment List is designed to represent what the world of renting should be.

But it’s about far more than a new brand identity, we’re aiming to build a new era of renting. An era where pain and complexity are no longer the status quo. Where frustration is replaced with transparency and excitement. Where flexibility empowers us to live the life we choose. From the very first viewing to the moment your new keys are handed over. From everyday comforts to cherished memories you’ll never forget.

We understand that not everyone is renting from the same place - whether you’re just starting out or settling down, whether you’re a property owner or a renter. We at Apartment List, welcome you to a world of renting where you’re in control.

Home. It’s a feeling everyone should own, and it’s our duty to help you find it.

John Kobs CEO and Co-Founder, Apartment List