No detail was spared during this beautiful remodel. Enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that provide great natural light. Views of Snowmass abound from both the living area and the bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, queen bed, and private deck. The guest bedroom includes a sleeping loft with two twin beds. Centrally located near the footbridge to Assay Hill for easy ski access. Amenities include a community pool and hot tub for relaxing after a full ski day.