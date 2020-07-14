All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like Ute Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
Ute Creek Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Ute Creek Apartments

1100 E 17th Ave · (415) 825-7715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit J204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit G305 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit C305 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ute Creek Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
internet access
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans. Full-size washer/dryer, gas fireplace, and large window seats are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. Best of all, our friendly and responsive staff look forward to serving all of your needs… and helping you enjoy the good life that is Ute Creek Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 90lbs, Pitbull, Rotweiller, Doberman Pincher, German Sheppard, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Open lot, Detached garage $90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ute Creek Apartments have any available units?
Ute Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Ute Creek Apartments have?
Some of Ute Creek Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ute Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ute Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ute Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ute Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ute Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ute Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Ute Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ute Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ute Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Ute Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ute Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ute Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ute Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ute Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ute Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St
Longmont, CO 80501
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity