Ute Creek Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 90lbs, Pitbull, Rotweiller, Doberman Pincher, German Sheppard, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Open lot, Detached garage $90/month.