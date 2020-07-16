1 West Oak Street

Amenities

Amazing Oldtown location! Fresh fully furnished 1 bdrm apt in a 1900 built Victorian duplex across from library park. 3 minute walk to Oldtown square and the river trail. Approximately 450sqft. Includes, water, sewer, and lawn care included with $50 utility reimbursement. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. We can store the furniture if you'd like unfurnished.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.