1 West Oak Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:41 AM

1 West Oak Street

1 West Oak Street · (970) 644-6460
Location

1 West Oak Street, Lamar, CO 81052

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 334 · Avail. now

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Amazing Oldtown location! Fresh fully furnished 1 bdrm apt in a 1900 built Victorian duplex across from library park. 3 minute walk to Oldtown square and the river trail. Approximately 450sqft. Includes, water, sewer, and lawn care included with $50 utility reimbursement. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. We can store the furniture if you'd like unfurnished.

Location location location, and it's cute and comfortable to boot. 2.5 blocks from Oldtown square. This is a 1 bedroom apartment as part of a duplex. Full kitchen, living room with queen sleeper sofa, bedroom with queen bed, and 3/4 bath. Fresh, fully furnished and outfitted. No pets, smoking or parties. Laundry facilities shared with neighboring duplex. Fully fenced front and back yards

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

