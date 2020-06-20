2015 Blake Avenue

Amenities

3rd Floor Glenwood Plaza Condo across from the hospital with assigned parking space and storage room. New electrical, carpet and paint, private deck and quiet living. No Pets per HOA. Available Now. $1,800 plus utilities and $2,100 security deposit. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. Please visit our website for the most accurate information or call our office directly at 970-984-9600.