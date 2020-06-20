All apartments in Glenwood Springs
Find more places like 2015 Blake Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenwood Springs, CO
/
2015 Blake Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2015 Blake Avenue

2015 Blake Avenue · (970) 379-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenwood Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2015 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
3rd Floor Glenwood Plaza Condo across from the hospital with assigned parking space and storage room. New electrical, carpet and paint, private deck and quiet living. No Pets per HOA. Available Now. $1,800 plus utilities and $2,100 security deposit. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. Please visit our website for the most accurate information or call our office directly at 970-984-9600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Blake Avenue have any available units?
2015 Blake Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2015 Blake Avenue have?
Some of 2015 Blake Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Blake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Blake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Blake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Blake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenwood Springs.
Does 2015 Blake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Blake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2015 Blake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Blake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Blake Avenue have a pool?
No, 2015 Blake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Blake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2015 Blake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Blake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Blake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Blake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Blake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2015 Blake Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Six Canyon
52080 Hwy 6
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Similar Pages

Glenwood Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Basalt, COSnowmass Village, CO
Rifle, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity