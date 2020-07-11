Apartment List
/
CO
/
fruita
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:26 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Fruita, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fruita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
786 DOVER ST
786 Dover Street, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
786 DOVER ST Available 08/01/20 Great Fruita Home - If you are viewing this home elsewhere, please go to www.renteclipse.com Great Rancher in the Liberty Glen Subdivision on the south side of I70. Lots of natural light.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
124 N Park Ct
124 North Park Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home will hit all the marks. Complete with open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large fenced yard with RV parking and more.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1182 Primrose Ln
1182 Primrose Lane, Fruita, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
So clean and new 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in 55 + community 1 car garage, enclosed veranda for great outdoor living. No Smokers, might consider a tiny dog. Contact Lois Bright for showing at 970-270-3897.
Results within 10 miles of Fruita

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2491 Fountain Greens Place. A-1
2491 Fountain Green Place, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
Inviting Patio with view of fountain, 2 bedr.2 baths, 1 car garage, new wood look floors through out, lots of closets.no smokers, no pets. contact Lois for viewing

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
707 Spanish Trail Dr
707 Spanish Trail Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1279 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome in lovely Spanish Trails Subdivision! Great location close to parks and trails. You'll love the large open floor plan, natural light and high end finishes. Call today to schedule a showing!! No section 8.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
915 Lakeside Court
915 Lakeside Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3286 sqft
Impressive executive Lakeside home in Grand Junction.,Colorado This exceptional 3200+ square feet residence abounds with natural light and luxurious amenities throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Ridges
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
4200 sqft
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Grand Junction
1161 Main St.
1161 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1161 Main St. - #A Available 08/26/20 Downtown living but in a NEWer HOME College students considered - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
2659 Paradise Drive
2659 Paradise Drive, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1963 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Family Home North GJ - Spacious home has 1963 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. New carpet, linoleum and paint through out. Large living room. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and lots of cupboard space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
656 Laredo Court #A
656 Laredo Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath North Grand Junction - Recently renovated duplex has 1096 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan includes a breakfast bar. Dining room has sliding door leading out to the fenced back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2150 College Place 41
2150 College Place, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
2150 College Place 41 Available 08/05/20 BLOCKS AWAY FROM CMU - College Students Welcome - Due to current COVID-19 restrictions we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fruita, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fruita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fruita 3 Bedrooms
Fruita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, COFruitvale, CO
Grand Junction, CO