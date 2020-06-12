Apartment List
/
CO
/
fruita
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Fruita, CO with garage

Fruita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1187 Cherrywood Ave.
1187 Cherrywood Avenue, Fruita, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1698 sqft
1187 Cherrywood Ave. Available 07/10/20 Just like new! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Fruita - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Patricia Ct
913 Patricia Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
913 Patricia Ct Available 06/15/20 Hobbit home in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Not quite a Hobbit house in Middle Earth, but an Earthen Home in the Hills.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
634 Scorpio Ct
634 Scorpio Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Comfortable Fruita Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
124 N Park Ct
124 North Park Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home will hit all the marks. Complete with open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large fenced yard with RV parking and more.
Results within 10 miles of Fruita

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summer Hill
1 Unit Available
2690 Summer Hill Dr
2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2007 sqft
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1735 8 Road
1735 8 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Trailer on 4 acres - 16x76 3 Bed 2 bath Trailer with a 3 car garage in as is condition on 4 acres. Would make a great horse property or for goats, chickens. Amazing views of the Bookcliffs. Split floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
4200 sqft
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fruita, CO

Fruita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fruita 3 BedroomsFruita Apartments with Garage
Fruita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, COFruitvale, CO
Grand Junction, CO