2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage Avon townhome with mountain view - Beautiful 3-bed and 2.5 bath townhome located in the Wildridge area, Avon Colorado with gorgeous mountain veiw. The home is fully furnished, washer and dryer, full kitchen with dishes, cups, pots and pans, attached 2-car garage with a Tesla charger, private hot tub professionally maintained (fees paid by the owner). This home is tri-level with two sets of stairs.



The three bedrooms and 2 full baths are on the 2nd level. The master suite has a king bed, desk, and private bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed and full size bunk bed on top. A full bathroom is located in the hallway with easy access from both bedrooms. The living room, kitchen, dining area and breakfast nook are located on the main level (first floor) The living room has a flat screen TV set up above the gas fireplace. The dining room table allows for seating of 4-6. Breakfast nook is located in the kitchen with a table for 4. The Kitchen is a classic galley arrangement with granite counter tops and gas stove. There is plenty of storage along with some extra amenities: waffle maker, coffee maker, completed dish and drinking set. From the kitchen you exit to the back porch with private 5-person hot tub to soak your sore muscles at the end of a long day. This home does have an attached 2 car garage and additional space in front of the garage for 2 more vehicles. Lower level offer a spacious mud room, storage space and laundry room and a powder room. Garage is level with lower level.



This property is available for 6/1/20-12/31/20. Longer term rental is possible. Owner belongings can be removed upon request with additional fees. Call Jing at 719-332-1614 or rjjrealty@gmail.com to discuss lease term details.



Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater than 3 times the rent. No Section 8/vouchers. Full qualifications available on our website.



NO SMOKING in or around the entire property. NO PETS.



