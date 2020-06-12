All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, CO
/
2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2

2403 Draw Spur · (719) 332-1614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2403 Draw Spur, Avon, CO 81632

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage Avon townhome with mountain view - Beautiful 3-bed and 2.5 bath townhome located in the Wildridge area, Avon Colorado with gorgeous mountain veiw. The home is fully furnished, washer and dryer, full kitchen with dishes, cups, pots and pans, attached 2-car garage with a Tesla charger, private hot tub professionally maintained (fees paid by the owner). This home is tri-level with two sets of stairs.

The three bedrooms and 2 full baths are on the 2nd level. The master suite has a king bed, desk, and private bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed and full size bunk bed on top. A full bathroom is located in the hallway with easy access from both bedrooms. The living room, kitchen, dining area and breakfast nook are located on the main level (first floor) The living room has a flat screen TV set up above the gas fireplace. The dining room table allows for seating of 4-6. Breakfast nook is located in the kitchen with a table for 4. The Kitchen is a classic galley arrangement with granite counter tops and gas stove. There is plenty of storage along with some extra amenities: waffle maker, coffee maker, completed dish and drinking set. From the kitchen you exit to the back porch with private 5-person hot tub to soak your sore muscles at the end of a long day. This home does have an attached 2 car garage and additional space in front of the garage for 2 more vehicles. Lower level offer a spacious mud room, storage space and laundry room and a powder room. Garage is level with lower level.

This property is available for 6/1/20-12/31/20. Longer term rental is possible. Owner belongings can be removed upon request with additional fees. Call Jing at 719-332-1614 or rjjrealty@gmail.com to discuss lease term details.

Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater than 3 times the rent. No Section 8/vouchers. Full qualifications available on our website.

NO SMOKING in or around the entire property. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 have any available units?
2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 have?
Some of 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 does offer parking.
Does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 have a pool?
No, 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 have accessible units?
No, 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Basalt, COBreckenridge, CO
Snowmass Village, CO
Aspen, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity