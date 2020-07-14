Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub online portal yoga business center carport courtyard

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!With modern architecture, spacious floor plans and scenic surroundings, Citron is a premium apartment community located in Ventura, CA. Conveniently located to the 118 freeway, residents at Citron enjoy a professional onsite management team and amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge, BBQ, outdoor firepit and jacuzzi.