Ventura, CA
Citron
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Citron

11111 Citrus Dr · (805) 335-1428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA 93004
Wells

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
online portal
yoga
business center
carport
courtyard
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!With modern architecture, spacious floor plans and scenic surroundings, Citron is a premium apartment community located in Ventura, CA. Conveniently located to the 118 freeway, residents at Citron enjoy a professional onsite management team and amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge, BBQ, outdoor firepit and jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Carport: $50/month, Detached garage: $70/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $70/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citron have any available units?
Citron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura, CA.
What amenities does Citron have?
Some of Citron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citron currently offering any rent specials?
Citron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Citron pet-friendly?
Yes, Citron is pet friendly.
Does Citron offer parking?
Yes, Citron offers parking.
Does Citron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citron have a pool?
No, Citron does not have a pool.
Does Citron have accessible units?
No, Citron does not have accessible units.
Does Citron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citron has units with dishwashers.
Does Citron have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Citron has units with air conditioning.
