Truckee, CA
14077 Northwoods Blvd.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

14077 Northwoods Blvd.

14077 Northwoods Boulevard · (530) 550-4322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14077 Northwoods Boulevard, Truckee, CA 96161

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14077 Northwoods Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Long term Lease in Tahoe Donner- $2100 per month Furnished - Cozy mountain cabin in a desirable area of Tahoe Donner. This turnkey furnished cabin has 2 full baths plus 3 bedrooms and a large loft. The entire back of the home is all windows overlooking Alder Creek. This home offers gas heat, washer/dryer, dishwasher. and a large deck with an open floor plan.No garage, however, there is a long flat driveway. Absolutely NO Smoking! Please contact agent Heather for more details at 530-550-4322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4486438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. have any available units?
14077 Northwoods Blvd. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. have?
Some of 14077 Northwoods Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14077 Northwoods Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
14077 Northwoods Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14077 Northwoods Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 14077 Northwoods Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Truckee.
Does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. offer parking?
No, 14077 Northwoods Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14077 Northwoods Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. have a pool?
No, 14077 Northwoods Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 14077 Northwoods Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14077 Northwoods Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14077 Northwoods Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14077 Northwoods Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
