2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
18 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Smith Ranch
10 Units Available
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
15 Mooring Rd
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Completely Remodeled, Modern Upper level 2bd/2ba Townhouse- Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
125 Nova Albion Way
125 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
925 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bdrm terra linda - Property Id: 101268 Vineyards Edge 125 Nova Albion Way San Rafael, Ca. 94903 Available May, 15, 2020 2 BDRM 1 BA 925 sqft We have a beautiful unit coming available and now taking applications.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
1 Unit Available
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1118 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
98 Biscayne Dr
98 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1146 sqft
PENDING with applications! This wonderful condo is located in a well-maintained community and boasts a spacious open design.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Smith Ranch
1 Unit Available
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
932 sqft
Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
Results within 1 mile of San Rafael
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East Larkspur
27 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
19 Belle Avenue
19 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1025 sqft
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom ADA apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
21 Belle Avenue
21 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
889 sqft
Beautiful upper level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
131 Kent Ave
131 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kentfield. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of San Rafael
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Southwest Novato
5 Units Available
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Strawberry
25 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
