2 bed 2 bath apartments
60 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Peacock Gap
98 Biscayne Dr
98 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1146 sqft
PENDING with applications! This wonderful condo is located in a well-maintained community and boasts a spacious open design.
Smith Ranch
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
932 sqft
Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
Canal Waterfront
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of San Rafael
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
North Larkspur
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Results within 5 miles of San Rafael
Southwest Novato
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Cascade Canyon
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
47 Conifer Way C
47 Conifer Way, Woodacre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
Unit C Available 07/06/20 Modern Well Lit Forested Retreat - Property Id: 157236 LED track lighting Laminate, Bamboo, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Area Rugs Blue jean insulation Zero VOC paints Central Heat Large Upgraded Kitchen w/Storage Quartz
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.
Strawberry
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.
Homestead Valley
216 Reed Street
216 Reed Street, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1897 sqft
Only qualified showings will be accommodated. Call to schedule an appt. Ideally located near charming downtown Mill Valley with an easy commute to San Francisco.
2372 Vista Del Mar Lane
2372 Vista Del Mar, Marin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Enjoy your new home in Tiburon-By-The-Bay in this sweet 2 bedroom / 2 full bath, 2 story townhouse with unsurpassed views of City of San Francisco, the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island and the Lyford Cove.
Results within 10 miles of San Rafael
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
