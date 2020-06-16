Classic Suites

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator on-site laundry media room

60 Leavenworth St. apt. 32, San Francisco, 94102



Remodeled 1 bedroom unit with brand new kitchen, new carpet, refinished bathtub, and new bathroom vanity sink. Ready for immediate move-in. Laundry facilities on premises.



Ideally located!!! Across the street from Civic Center Bart station, United Nations Plaza with weekly farmers market, UC Hastings Law School Tower, and 7th and Market St. A few blocks from City Hall, Main Library, the Asian Art Museum, the Orpheum Theatre, and the Golden Gate Theatre. In walking distance to Union Square and Tenderloin restaurants and bars.



Featured in Hulu's New Original Series "Chance" starring Hugh Laurie and Gretchen Mol. The building is Hugh Laurie's character, Dr. Chance, place of residence.



Thai Restaurant with full bar and Taqueria located on the premises. Many other restaurants, coffee shops, CVS and a small market nearby.



Viewings are by appointment only. Please call or text Mike at (415) 866-7937 to set up time.



Security Deposit at 1x rent, plus 1st months rent, due at signing.

Proof of Employment required

$35 credit check

600 minimum credit score

Historic San Francisco building across the street from United Nations Plaza and the UC Hastings School of the Law Tower. Thai Restaurant and Bar and Taqueria located on the premises.