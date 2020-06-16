All apartments in San Francisco
Classic Suites
Classic Suites

60 Leavenworth Street · (415) 645-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
coffee bar
elevator
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
60 Leavenworth St. apt. 32, San Francisco, 94102

Remodeled 1 bedroom unit with brand new kitchen, new carpet, refinished bathtub, and new bathroom vanity sink. Ready for immediate move-in. Laundry facilities on premises.

Ideally located!!! Across the street from Civic Center Bart station, United Nations Plaza with weekly farmers market, UC Hastings Law School Tower, and 7th and Market St. A few blocks from City Hall, Main Library, the Asian Art Museum, the Orpheum Theatre, and the Golden Gate Theatre. In walking distance to Union Square and Tenderloin restaurants and bars.

Featured in Hulu's New Original Series "Chance" starring Hugh Laurie and Gretchen Mol. The building is Hugh Laurie's character, Dr. Chance, place of residence.

Thai Restaurant with full bar and Taqueria located on the premises. Many other restaurants, coffee shops, CVS and a small market nearby.

Viewings are by appointment only. Please call or text Mike at (415) 866-7937 to set up time.

Security Deposit at 1x rent, plus 1st months rent, due at signing.
Proof of Employment required
$35 credit check
600 minimum credit score
Historic San Francisco building across the street from United Nations Plaza and the UC Hastings School of the Law Tower. Thai Restaurant and Bar and Taqueria located on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Classic Suites have any available units?
Classic Suites has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Classic Suites have?
Some of Classic Suites's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Classic Suites currently offering any rent specials?
Classic Suites isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Classic Suites pet-friendly?
No, Classic Suites is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Classic Suites offer parking?
No, Classic Suites does not offer parking.
Does Classic Suites have units with washers and dryers?
No, Classic Suites does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Classic Suites have a pool?
No, Classic Suites does not have a pool.
Does Classic Suites have accessible units?
No, Classic Suites does not have accessible units.
Does Classic Suites have units with dishwashers?
No, Classic Suites does not have units with dishwashers.
