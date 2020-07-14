All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 333 Hyde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
333 Hyde
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:10 AM

333 Hyde

333 Hyde Street · (415) 579-0553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 333 Hyde.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
The Tenderloin: it's what's for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin's prime restaurant and bar scene - the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar, or late night Thai at Osha. You'll never go hungry in the "Loin." Order a handcrafted nightcap at Rx, Tradition, or Whitechapel or cheer on the keyboard jockeys at PianoFight. Craving a little brain food? Indie theaters and galleries add a dash of culture to the menu.

If you're looking for fun, there are plenty of bars, clubs, and restaurants in the Tenderloin, many with world-class food and craft cocktails. Try Whitechapel Gin Bar, Bourbon & Branch, Resolute Wine Bar, or Black Cat jazz club. This convenient apartment will put in the center of it all and it's close to SoMa, the Financial District, and public transportation. And it's pet-friendly!

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow's incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Hyde have any available units?
333 Hyde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Hyde have?
Some of 333 Hyde's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Hyde currently offering any rent specials?
333 Hyde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Hyde pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Hyde is pet friendly.
Does 333 Hyde offer parking?
No, 333 Hyde does not offer parking.
Does 333 Hyde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Hyde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Hyde have a pool?
No, 333 Hyde does not have a pool.
Does 333 Hyde have accessible units?
No, 333 Hyde does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Hyde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Hyde has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 333 Hyde?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street
San Francisco, CA 94118

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity