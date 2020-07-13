Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosedale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh Estates
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3196 sqft
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
12316 Stonington St.
12316 Stonington Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1894 sqft
12316 Stonington St., Bakersfield, CA 93312 - Living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, Office, Nook, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, Pets Possible, NO Smoking Brimhall Road and Old Farm Rd. BRE # 01987313 (RLNE5891243)

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Polo Grounds
11260 Ave Overland
11260 Cave Avenue, Greenacres, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2005 sqft
Imagine the perks of a private home with added amenities of community living - live/work/exercise/enjoy & never want to leave! Newly-remodeled, Tri-level townhouse - 4 beds + 2.5 baths, with attached 2 car garage + storage.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave, Shafter, CA
2 Bedrooms
$665
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$857
1488 sqft
Welcome to Casa Amelia Cadena in Shafter, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tevis Ranch
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/15/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
2509 Oak View Ct
2509 Oak View Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2538 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Solar Included - 4 bedroom home with beautiful covered patio and solar included. Hardwood flooring and brand new paint throughout the house. Large 3 car garage with central vacuum.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Artisan
11812 Brentmoor Circle
11812 Brentmoor Cir, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2550 sqft
This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Laurelglen
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1281 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
1518 Annadel Park Way
1518 Annadel Park Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2004 sqft
1518 Annadel Park Way - *Close to Riverwalk Park and Shopping Mall** Stockdale High School, East Warren Jr High & Ronald Reagan Elementary* Carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, dining area, ceiling fans, a/c, hkups-gas,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5452 WILLARD STREET
5452 Willard St, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1440 sqft
Room for horses and all your toys! - 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Located on a 1/2 acre lot! Zoned for animals. Bring your own corral. Hose boarding is an additional $450 / month. Plenty of RV parking. Clean carpet, newer roof and a/c.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
1131 S. H St.
1131 South H Street, Kern County, CA
7 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
Residential Care Facility - A charming spanish-style facility set up for any type of in-home care facility desired. Home was recently remodeled inside and out. Has been utilized as substance care facility and elder care in recent years.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Cresta-Alta Vista
2821 Elmwood Ave
2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
The Seasons
5305 Pine Grove Court
5305 Pine Grove Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Lovely three bed two bath home in a convenient southwest neighborhood. Huge yard. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac. Please visit our website at www.BakersfieldPropertySolutions.com to see other Bakersfield houses for rent.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Country Meadows
539 Snowridge Drive
539 Snowridge Drive, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
COMING SOON - Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom plus Office home in a great neighborhood....... - One Year Lease at $1,700.00 Great North Meadows location. See this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, plus Office, home that is ready for you.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4111 AVE ALLOTT
4111 Eve Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
2437 sqft
In a coveted enclave So of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks an expansive, renovated home charms you from the moment you walk past the lovely gardens & front porch. Inside you are enveloped in a blanket of natural light that fills the interior.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rosedale, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosedale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

