Reedley, CA
1443 S. Hope Ave.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

1443 S. Hope Ave.

1443 South Hope Avenue · (559) 697-3408
Location

1443 South Hope Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,425

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2216 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Perfect Family Home. Walking distance to Reedley Beach and Immanuel High School. This a Single-Family Home located at 1443 South Hope Avenue, in Reedley, CA. features 4 beds and 2 bath, and is approximately 2,216 square feet. The property has a lot size of 8,125 square feet. The home also features two living rooms, an open floor plan, two fireplaces, big size bedrooms all with ceiling fans and nice carpet. You will also enjoy spending time in the backyard relaxing a nice gazebo or working in the huge storage shed. Landscape Service Included.

Now Renting for $1,425. with Deposit of $1,625.

Please No Smoking and No Pets. Apply today!

To apply, please visit: govalleypro.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 S. Hope Ave. have any available units?
1443 S. Hope Ave. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1443 S. Hope Ave. have?
Some of 1443 S. Hope Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 S. Hope Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1443 S. Hope Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 S. Hope Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1443 S. Hope Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reedley.
Does 1443 S. Hope Ave. offer parking?
No, 1443 S. Hope Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1443 S. Hope Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 S. Hope Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 S. Hope Ave. have a pool?
No, 1443 S. Hope Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1443 S. Hope Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1443 S. Hope Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 S. Hope Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 S. Hope Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 S. Hope Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1443 S. Hope Ave. has units with air conditioning.
