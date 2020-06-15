Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

3059 Sinaloa Trail Available 06/24/20 Beautiful Condo on East Side of Town - This home is gorgeous and has all the upgrades! Downstairs has an open floor plan with the living room kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large pantry, tile, and lots of natural light. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two full baths, and the laundry room for your convenience! The bedrooms are very large and the master has two big closets. There is a small backyard that backs up to greenbelt. The 2-car garage has an automatic opener. This condo is in Sunset Oaks which has a community pool! Come enjoy this beautiful home and make it yours! Pets considered with an additional deposit.



(RLNE2524308)