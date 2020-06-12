Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Los Osos, CA with garage

Los Osos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1313 4th Street
1313 4th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1869 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. This is a custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home. House is completely furnished, and can be rented unfurnished.
Results within 1 mile of Los Osos

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 Morro Cove Road
427 Morro Cove Road, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2875 sqft
Coveted Morro Bay Home - CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated.
Results within 5 miles of Los Osos

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
755 Pacific Apt #3
755 Pacific Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Upstairs 2 bedroom apartment - Upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath apartment near downtown Morro Bay. This unit comes with a gas range and refrigerator. There is a peek of the ocean. Water and trash paid by owner. Coin-operated laundry available onsite.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1257 Main Street
1257 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
480 Zanzibar
480 Zanzibar Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in north Morro Bay. Home feature some ocean & rock views. Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs. 2 car garage. Small pet maybe considered with an additional deposit. No Co-signers and No Smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
902 Pecho
902 Pecho Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2877 Dogwood
2877 Dogwood Avenue, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House- all utilities included - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath North Morro Bay home available now. Elevated floor plan. Large open Living room & Kitchen space with water views. Fireplace in the living room and master suite.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2748 Indigo Circle
2748 Indigo Circle, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1844 sqft
Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Los Osos

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Highland
1 Unit Available
688 Rancho Drive
688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1844 sqft
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
641 Pismo Street
641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$2,100
440 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
276 Ramona Dr
276 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
276 Ramona Dr Available 07/01/20 4bd/2ba House w/ Bonus Room and Huge Backyard - 4bd/2ba house with detached bonus room and HUGE backyard! Hardwood flooring throughout entire house. One car garage and laundry hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6
3591 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1800 sqft
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Los Osos, CA

Los Osos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

