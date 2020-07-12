Neighborhood Guide: Huntington Beach
Check out the top neighborhoods in Huntington Beach for renting an apartment: Washington, Goldenwest, Yorktown and more
- 1. WashingtonSee all 168 apartments in WashingtonVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$31 Units AvailableWashingtonThe Breakwater Apartments16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA2 Bedrooms$1,950899 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm14 Units AvailableWashingtonPacific Shores7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA1 Bedroom$1,780750 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,135950 sqft
- 2. GoldenwestSee all 163 apartments in GoldenwestVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm17 Units AvailableGoldenwesteaves Huntington Beach6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA1 Bedroom$1,815750 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,0451000 sqftVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$22 Units AvailableGoldenwestOcean Breeze Villas6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA1 Bedroom$1,959759 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,945942 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,5781276 sqft
- 3. YorktownSee all 161 apartments in YorktownVerified
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm5 Units AvailableYorktownHuntington Knolls312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA1 Bedroom$1,775604 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,050816 sqftVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm$16 Units AvailableYorktownBeach & Ocean19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CAStudio$1,993608 sqft1 Bedroom$2,232693 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,7681008 sqft
- 4. GarfieldSee all 156 apartments in GarfieldVerified
1 of 45Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm25 Units AvailableGarfieldElan Huntington Beach18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CAStudio$1,967576 sqft1 Bedroom$2,2051061 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,7851105 sqft
1 of 10Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableGarfield19182 Florida Street19182 Florida Street, Huntington Beach, CA3 Bedrooms$2,9951340 sqft