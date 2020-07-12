Neighborhood Guide: Huntington Beach

  1. 1. Washington
    Washington
    The Breakwater Apartments
    16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,950
    899 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Washington
    Pacific Shores
    7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,780
    750 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,135
    950 sqft
  2. 2. Goldenwest
    Goldenwest
    eaves Huntington Beach
    6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,815
    750 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,045
    1000 sqft
    Goldenwest
    Ocean Breeze Villas
    6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,959
    759 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,945
    942 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,578
    1276 sqft
  3. 3. Yorktown
    Yorktown
    Huntington Knolls
    312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,775
    604 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,050
    816 sqft
    Yorktown
    Beach & Ocean
    19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
    Studio
    $1,993
    608 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,232
    693 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,768
    1008 sqft
  4. 4. Garfield
    Garfield
    Elan Huntington Beach
    18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
    Studio
    $1,967
    576 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,205
    1061 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,785
    1105 sqft

    Garfield
    19182 Florida Street
    19182 Florida Street, Huntington Beach, CA
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,995
    1340 sqft
