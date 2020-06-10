116 West Cameron Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This nice 3 bed, 2 bath unit is located on West Cameron Street in Central Hanford. The unit features a spacious living room with carpet throughout. The dining area is nestled between the kitchen and living area. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage space. The bedrooms are located down the hall each containing carpet, boasting good size closets. The master has access to it's own bathroom and private backyard area. The property has a 2 car garage with laundry hookups as well. Don't miss your chance to apply at equitygroupinc.com!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.