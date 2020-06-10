All apartments in Hanford
Find more places like 116 West Cameron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hanford, CA
/
116 West Cameron Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:14 AM

116 West Cameron Street

116 West Cameron Street · (559) 397-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 West Cameron Street, Hanford, CA 93230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This nice 3 bed, 2 bath unit is located on West Cameron Street in Central Hanford. The unit features a spacious living room with carpet throughout. The dining area is nestled between the kitchen and living area. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage space. The bedrooms are located down the hall each containing carpet, boasting good size closets. The master has access to it's own bathroom and private backyard area. The property has a 2 car garage with laundry hookups as well. Don't miss your chance to apply at equitygroupinc.com!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West Cameron Street have any available units?
116 West Cameron Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 West Cameron Street have?
Some of 116 West Cameron Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 West Cameron Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 West Cameron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West Cameron Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 West Cameron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hanford.
Does 116 West Cameron Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 West Cameron Street does offer parking.
Does 116 West Cameron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 West Cameron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West Cameron Street have a pool?
No, 116 West Cameron Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 West Cameron Street have accessible units?
No, 116 West Cameron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West Cameron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 West Cameron Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 West Cameron Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 West Cameron Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 116 West Cameron Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAPorterville, CA
Delano, CAVisalia, CA
Tulare, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Porterville College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity