Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub online portal

Nestled in a park-like setting just two blocks from historic downtown Danville is a pet-friendly community of townhomes and flats that provide superior comfort and convenience for residents. Welcome to Park Place and Danville Park, the best-located rental communities in the area! Our apartments for rent in Danville cater to households large and small while offering residents community amenities like a swimming pool, creekside trails, and easy access to Hartz Avenue. Contact us today to check availability and make Danville Park your new place of residence!