16962 E. Trimmer Springs Rd. (180 & Oliver) - This charming country home is a great opportunity. Located in Sanger off the 180 it offers Living room, charming kitchen, dining area, inside washer and dryer, one bathroom, and two rooms without closets (one room has a walk in closet just outside the room). There is a carport, large back yard and stalls for two horses.



(RLNE5845483)