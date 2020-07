Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments game room lobby media room online portal pool table trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Looking to live the vibrant downtown Scottsdale life? Look no further than Camden Old Town Scottsdale apartments, located in the vibrant Entertainment District within Old Town Scottsdale. Walking distance to all the top restaurants, shopping, and nightlife, Camden Old Town Scottsdale offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our high end finishes like hardwood-style floors, gourmet kitchens, washers and dryers, and amazing views are sure to impress guests. You can also entertain in our luxe amenity spaces like the resort-style pools, lounges, fitness centers, and outdoor lounges. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.