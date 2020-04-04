404 E Florida

Amenities

Cozy Holbrook Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Within a block or two of City Park, Library and Elementary School. Corner Lot, Large Fenced backyard, Separate Garage, Gardening Shed and Storage Shed. Security Screen Doors, Large Laundry/Pantry, Economical Pellet Stove for heating in addition to Central heat/air.



No Smoking allowed.



A 3% TPT Rental Sales will be added to the Monthly Rent



A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.



All adults, over the age of 18, must fill out separate application; Application fee $25.00/per application.



Application link will not be sent, and applications will not be reviewed or approved until the

home has been viewed. Application Fees are non-refundable.



Viewings can be scheduled by calling our office at 928-536-2110.



All available properties are listed on-line: https://remaxtraditions.appfolio.com/listings



