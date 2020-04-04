All apartments in Holbrook
404 E Florida
404 E Florida

404 East Florida Street · (928) 536-2110
Location

404 East Florida Street, Holbrook, AZ 86025

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 E Florida · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Holbrook Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Within a block or two of City Park, Library and Elementary School. Corner Lot, Large Fenced backyard, Separate Garage, Gardening Shed and Storage Shed. Security Screen Doors, Large Laundry/Pantry, Economical Pellet Stove for heating in addition to Central heat/air.

No Smoking allowed.

A 3% TPT Rental Sales will be added to the Monthly Rent

A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.

All adults, over the age of 18, must fill out separate application; Application fee $25.00/per application.

Application link will not be sent, and applications will not be reviewed or approved until the
home has been viewed. Application Fees are non-refundable.

Viewings can be scheduled by calling our office at 928-536-2110.

All available properties are listed on-line: https://remaxtraditions.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE5600620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 E Florida have any available units?
404 E Florida has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 404 E Florida currently offering any rent specials?
404 E Florida isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 E Florida pet-friendly?
No, 404 E Florida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holbrook.
Does 404 E Florida offer parking?
Yes, 404 E Florida does offer parking.
Does 404 E Florida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 E Florida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 E Florida have a pool?
No, 404 E Florida does not have a pool.
Does 404 E Florida have accessible units?
No, 404 E Florida does not have accessible units.
Does 404 E Florida have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 E Florida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 E Florida have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 E Florida has units with air conditioning.
