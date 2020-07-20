/
union county
2 Apartments for rent in Union County, AR📍
Terrace Villa
105 Kimberly Cir, El Dorado, AR
1 Bedroom
$515
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1379 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Villa in El Dorado. View photos, descriptions and more!
1910 N Fowler
1910 North, El Dorado, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2860 sqft
Amazing location within walking distance of the UofA. Great for a family or college students, with size able front and back yards for lots of active outdoor activity.
Some of the colleges located in the Union County area include South Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Ruston, El Dorado, West Monroe, Red Chute, and Monroe have apartments for rent.