Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

905 Rue Royale

905 Rue Royal · (901) 428-3000
Location

905 Rue Royal, Marion, AR 72364

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 905 Rue Royale · Avail. Jul 15

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
905 Rue Royale Available 07/15/20 MARION 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RENTAL HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN MID JULY

This beautiful Marion rental home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a finished bonus room. The open floor plan has the Great Room open up to the Kitchen great for entertaining. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and all of the standard appliances: side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. There is also a large pantry in the Kitchen. The Master Bathroom has its own dual-sided fireplace sharing with the Master Bathroom. There are also two closets in the Master. The Master Bathroom has both a tiled shower and an oversized roman style tub with jets, and two sink vanity. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are on the opposite side of the house with their own Hall Bathroom. Upstairs is the Bonus Room with laminate hardwood flooring. The screened back porch offers a great outside area to relax in the evenings. Enjoy living close to Memphis but away from the congestion in small town friendly atmosphere.
THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroupmidsouth.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#35203M

(RLNE4098307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Rue Royale have any available units?
905 Rue Royale has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 905 Rue Royale have?
Some of 905 Rue Royale's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Rue Royale currently offering any rent specials?
905 Rue Royale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Rue Royale pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Rue Royale is pet friendly.
Does 905 Rue Royale offer parking?
Yes, 905 Rue Royale does offer parking.
Does 905 Rue Royale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Rue Royale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Rue Royale have a pool?
No, 905 Rue Royale does not have a pool.
Does 905 Rue Royale have accessible units?
No, 905 Rue Royale does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Rue Royale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Rue Royale has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Rue Royale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Rue Royale has units with air conditioning.
