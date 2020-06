Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4817 Thistle Way Available 06/01/20 Very Nice home on Thistleway in Valley View schools - This home is currently occupied and WILL NOT be available for showings until June 1, 2020.



Very nice, well kept 3bedroom 2bath Home in Valley View school district.



Owned by licensed Arkansas Real Estate Broker

Managed by Wright-Pace Real Estate

1115 Windover Suite B

Jonesboro, Arkansas, 72401

870-933-0046

text-870-819-9201



(RLNE4552461)