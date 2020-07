Amenities

Nice all brick home located in the desirable Sage Meadows Subdivision. Three bedroom, two bath home with neutral colors. Kitchen has large pantry and solid surface countertops. Living room and master bedroom have tray ceilings. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Fenced back yard. Home has a great view and sits on hole #3. This home is move in ready! More pics coming soon. $1600 per month rent. $1000 deposit. Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit. Property Managed by John Jackson managing agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services 1st Realty. Call or Text 870-219-0878 for more info, or to request a showing.

