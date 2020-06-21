129 Melrose

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Close to Arkansas State University! - Howwwwl! This 1 bedroom apartment is a student's must-have! On those mornings that you oversleep, it would be an absolute dream to walk to campus instead of searching for a parking spot. This home offers lots of natural sunlight streaming in and beautiful, easy to care for vinyl flooring. You don't have to be a student to appreciate this fine apartment! This one will not be available long! Check out www.OnQProperties.com to schedule your appointment today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823783)