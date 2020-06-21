All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like 129 Melrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, AR
/
129 Melrose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

129 Melrose

129 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

129 Melrose Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Close to Arkansas State University! - Howwwwl! This 1 bedroom apartment is a student's must-have! On those mornings that you oversleep, it would be an absolute dream to walk to campus instead of searching for a parking spot. This home offers lots of natural sunlight streaming in and beautiful, easy to care for vinyl flooring. You don't have to be a student to appreciate this fine apartment! This one will not be available long! Check out www.OnQProperties.com to schedule your appointment today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Melrose have any available units?
129 Melrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, AR.
Is 129 Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
129 Melrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Melrose pet-friendly?
No, 129 Melrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 129 Melrose offer parking?
Yes, 129 Melrose does offer parking.
Does 129 Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Melrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Melrose have a pool?
No, 129 Melrose does not have a pool.
Does 129 Melrose have accessible units?
No, 129 Melrose does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Melrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Melrose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Melrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Melrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
6 Willow Creek Ln
Jonesboro, AR 72404

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 3 BedroomsJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNMillington, TN
Paragould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College