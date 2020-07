Amenities

For more information, contact Dennis Burks at (870) 897-3508. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/jonesboro/10086593 to view more pictures of this property. Completely renovated inside & out professional office building. Nice reception area with 5 office spaces with a large conference or office in the back. Nice half bath with excellent kitchen area. Perfect office space for a growing business. Sign post available up front for business to put up their own sign. Building next door presently being remodeled and will look just as nice.