Home
/
Jonesboro, AR
/
1024 Kitchen Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1024 Kitchen Street
1024 Kitchen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jonesboro
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
1024 Kitchen Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Space includes a finished attic that could be utilized as a third bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1024 Kitchen Street have any available units?
1024 Kitchen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jonesboro, AR
.
Is 1024 Kitchen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Kitchen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Kitchen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Kitchen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jonesboro
.
Does 1024 Kitchen Street offer parking?
No, 1024 Kitchen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Kitchen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Kitchen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Kitchen Street have a pool?
No, 1024 Kitchen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Kitchen Street have accessible units?
No, 1024 Kitchen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Kitchen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Kitchen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Kitchen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Kitchen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
