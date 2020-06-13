Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:02 AM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenwood, AR

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1491 Whippoorwill Drive
1491 Whippoorwill Drive, Greenwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 bedroom - 2 bath - 2 car garage (1,162 sf) - Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath/2 Car garage single family home. Stainless steel appliances. Large fenced backyard. A Must See and it wont last long. Call us to schedule showing. (RLNE5018763)
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left
6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
504 Two Sisters Ct
504 Two Sisters Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3066 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home 3100SF - Absolute gorgeous home located in a very desirable neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1620 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home located at the bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, a beautifiul fireplace for decoration only, a brand new AC unit and a brand new hot water tank.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6204 Meadow Brook DR
6204 Meadow Brook Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2558 sqft
4 Bedrooms or 3 plus an office room, 2 full baths, high cathedral ceilings, gorgeous custom built home with beautiful rock fireplace, in-direct light at the formal dining room, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower, enormous space and gorgeous

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6809 Veterans Avenue
6809 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
6811 Veterans Avenue
6811 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Greenwood, AR

Finding an apartment in Greenwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

