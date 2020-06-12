/
3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oxford, AL
703 Walker Street
703 Walker St, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
703 Walker Street LAWN CARE INCLUDED !!!! - 703 Walker LAWN CARE INCLUDED LAWN CARE INCLUDED No Pets Allowed (RLNE5698857)
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.
125 Southmoor Circle
125 Southmoor Cir, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
125 Southmoor - 125 Southmoor Circle Please feel free to come by the office to pick up an application, 1530 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, AL 36207 256-835-5646 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2390396)
3647 McIntosh Road
3647 Mcintosh Road, Oxford, AL
3647 McIntosh Road - Split level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE
4120 Brookside Lane, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE OXFORD, AL 36203 - Great split plan 3 bedroom and two bathroom home in Oxford area. This home offers a great yard! And it is just minutes from shopping and dinning! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2314385)
1480 US Hwy 78 W
1480 US Highway 78 W, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1480 US Highway 78 W - One level, large, brick home with hardwood and vinyl floors throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with electric range, dishwasher & fridge, large den, gas central heat & air, single
373 Sleepy Hollow Circle
373 Sleepy Hollow Cir, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1044 sqft
3 bedroom & 2 bath home - $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT This is a great 3 bedroom & 2 bath home located in Oxford. It has 1044 square feet with a very large kitchen and laundry area. The home sits on almost 1 acre with a very large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.
84 Twin Oaks Drive
84 Twin Oaks Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1376 sqft
Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents about how you can get 50% off your security deposit! Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Oxford
617 Tillman Avenue
617 Tillman Ave, West End-Cobb Town, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
617 Tillman Avenue - One level, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with electric range and fridge, den with decorative fireplace and french doors out to large deck, large room with pool table, large double
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road
410 Iron City Cutoff, Calhoun County, AL
White Plains Area 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road, Anniston, AL 36207 - This unique property in White Plains is 5,244 Sq. Ft.
1415 Christine Ave 1
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1415 Christine Ave. #1 NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 1415 Christine No Pets Allowed (RLNE4211047)
1 Timothy Trace
1 Timothy Trce, Anniston, AL
1 TIMOTHY TRACE SMART HOME in EAST ANNISTON - Huge smart home in Anniston! Located on top of Tenth street mountain this home offers lots of space. Pest control and lawn maintenance included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4076024)
205 Mary Lane
205 Mary Ln, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
205 Mary Lane Available 06/30/20 205 Mary Lane 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - 205 Mary No Pets Allowed (RLNE3750128)
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
714 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE Available 07/24/20 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in ANNISTON !! - 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE !!!! (RLNE2384010)
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)
249 Cunningham Dr
249 Cunningham Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1750 sqft
Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout.
1020 Pipe Street
1020 Pipe St, West End-Cobb Town, AL
1020 Pipe Street - Great 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with hardwood and tile throughout. Wellborn School District (RLNE4020902)
Results within 10 miles of Oxford
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.
917 W 52nd Street
917 W 52nd St, Saks, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
917 W 52nd Street - One level, completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 brand new ceramic tile baths, features mostly laminate flooring with 2 rooms with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, living room, eat-in-kitchen with brand new smooth top
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
