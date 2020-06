Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Waterfront in your back yard! - Available April 26th. TWO full upstairs bathrooms on the upper floor, and a half bath downstairs for your guests. Open floor plan style on the first floor gives you plenty of furniture layout options. A lot of house for the money in Four Oaks subdivision. Be sure to see all the pictures. This is a non smoking/no pets property

. Hey hey, Independence Realty is a credit bureau reporting realty company, on time payments will make your credit score go up.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2265546)