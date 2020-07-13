Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Madison, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Madison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
1 of 101

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
17 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe at Madison
7900 Madison Pike, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Pointe at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 DECLARATION CIRCLE
203 Declaration Circle, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
Incredible move in ready home nestled on semi cul de sac convenient to everything! This home has been updated and offers recent laminate flooring throughout all main living areas.

1 of 32

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
114 SPRINGFIELD LANE
114 Springfield Lane, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1142249 to view more pictures of this property. Totally Updated 3 Bed & 2 Bath House.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
21 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
23 Burke Avenue
23 Burke Ave, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1978 sqft
Brand new, never lived in home available now in the James Clemens school district! The open concept home is a great space for entertaining friends and family with the kitchen over looking the family room area and the dining room connected.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Cobblestone
8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP
8980 Segers Trail Loop Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1146064 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.75 Bath home in Madison.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Providence Ridge Apartments
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$894
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
$
4 Units Available
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brixworth at Bridge Street in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
108 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Promenade at River Landing
227 Falling Waters
227 Falling Water Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1228 sqft
227 Falling Waters - Welcome home to 227 Falling Waters. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan, lots of natural light and a court yard. The home has a two car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27572 CARRINGTON COURT
27572 Carrington Court, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful custom home built in June 2017 on 0.38 acres with a beautiful view of open fields and an occasional herd of deer! 3 bedrooms, split plan, huge master bedroom with double vanity sinks and full tile walk-in shower.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1715 Weymouth Ln
1715 Weymouth Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2262 sqft
1715 Weymouth Ln Available 07/20/20 Providence/Midtowne Area - COMING SOON! MOVE IN READY JULY 20! Custom Built 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to the Village of Providence, Midtowne, Research park, Redstone Arsenal! Side entry Garage, Granite

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
58 Maple Grove Blvd.
58 Maple Grove Boulevard, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3132 sqft
Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd. - Welcome Home to 58 Maple Grove Blvd. Great location just outside of Redstone Gate 7. Screened Porch, established Landscaping, Fenced yard. Hardwood Floors, Sprinkler System, crown molding.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Maple Ridge
127 Maple Ridge Blvd.
127 Maple Ridge Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2490 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick 2 story in the heart of Madison. This home has 2 living areas to include a formal living room and an upstairs loft. Entertain in the formal living room and dining room. Enjoy a family bbq on the covered patio.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Madison, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Madison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

