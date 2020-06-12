All apartments in Harvest
200 Farmington Drive
200 Farmington Drive

Location

200 Farmington Drive, Harvest, AL 35749

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2,229 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Farmington Drive have any available units?
200 Farmington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harvest, AL.
Is 200 Farmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Farmington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Farmington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Farmington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 Farmington Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Farmington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Farmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Farmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Farmington Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Farmington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Farmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Farmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Farmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Farmington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Farmington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Farmington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
