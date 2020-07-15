Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anniston, AL

Finding an apartment in Anniston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3805 Afton Brae
3805 Afton Brae Dr, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3805 Afton Brae Available 08/19/20 3805 AFTON BRAE 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath ( Large Fenced In Back Yard.) - This property is located in a neighborhood in Golden Springs just seconds off Choccolocco.
Results within 1 mile of Anniston

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Ron Cir
204 Ron Cir, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1137 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Anniston

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
249 Cunningham Dr
249 Cunningham Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1750 sqft
Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Twin Oaks Drive
84 Twin Oaks Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1376 sqft
Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents about how you can get 50% off your security deposit! Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3107 Apple Valley Lane
3107 Apple Valley Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
3107 Apple Valley Lane Available 08/19/20 3107 Apple Valley Lane 3 Bed 2 Bath in Oxford !!!! - 3107 Apple Valley Lane in Oxford (RLNE5917374)
Results within 10 miles of Anniston

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
809 9th Street NE
809 9th St NE, Jacksonville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
809 9th Street NE - Tri-level home near JSU with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, some fresh paint and some new flooring. Main level has formal living/dining combo with fireplace. Large kitchen/breakfast/den combo with range and dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
700 13th Avenue NE
700 13th Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
700 13th Avenue NE Available 08/14/20 700 13th Avenue NE - This is a great 3 bedroom/1.5 bath located on a corner lot in a highly sought after area in Northeast Jacksonville. It has an open concept with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road
410 Iron City Cutoff, Calhoun County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
White Plains Area 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road, Anniston, AL 36207 - This unique property in White Plains is 5,244 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3521 Gladden Lane W.
3521 Gladden Ln W, Alexandria, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
3521 Gladden Lane W. - Single wide mobile home on private lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge & dishwasher, utility room, storage building, covered patio, central heat & air. Small pets, 35 lbs. or less, only.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Anniston, AL

Finding an apartment in Anniston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

