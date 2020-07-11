Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Knik-Fairview, AK with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3271 Edelweiss Dr #B
3271 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse w/ Garage - 3 bedroom townhouse in Wasilla with 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less. Photos are of neighboring unit.
Results within 5 miles of Knik-Fairview

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5701 East Porcupine Avenue
5701 East Porcupine Avenue, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Ultra-modern town home, new construction, built in 2020. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, with attached 2 car garage. Open concept downstairs. All brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Available Aug 1st. Pets allowed upon approval.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4208 North Inspiration Loop
4208 North Inspiration Loop, Tanaina, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2624 sqft
4208 North Inspiration Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Wasilla Home 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Wasilla home located in a quiet neighborhood. This huge 2,624sqft 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Knik-Fairview

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed/1bath unit, granite counter tops, gas stove, in unit washer and dryer, balcony, and rustic modern feel. All utilities and wifi included in rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23302 Whispering Birch Drive
23302 Whispering Birch Circle, Anchorage, AK
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2700 sqft
23302 Whispering Birch Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom custom home with mountain views and fully fenced yard! - Don’t miss out on this custom 4 bedroom home with a gorgeous fully fenced in yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
682 sqft
101 Available 08/01/20 1bed 1bath ground floor unit. Gas stove, hardwood flooring in kitchen and living room, granite counter tops, in unit washer and dryer, beautiful unit with rustic modern feel Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19344 Dogwood Rd
19344 Dogwood Road, Anchorage, AK
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2462 sqft
19344 Dogwood Rd Available 08/05/20 Completely Renovated and Upgraded 6 Bedroom Home - Don't let the low-key exterior fool you - this home is fantastic.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
5711 N TALGACH VIEW DR
5711 Talgach View Drive, Fishhook, AK
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 2 bedroom 1 bath, neat apartment. Efficient daylight basement unit with 2 spacious bedrooms. Laundry area, with snow removal included. Please do not disturb Tenant upstairs. AVAILABLE 7.1.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
22724 Needels Loop
22724 Needels Loop, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
22724 Needels Loop Available 09/09/20 3 Bedroom Chugiak Duplex! - This private Chugiak duplex has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. Pets allowed on approval. Pictures are of a similar unit. Available for showing by appointment only.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18373 Old Glenn Highway
18373 Old Glenn Highway, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 bedroom apartment located in Chugiak. Nice, quiet area with a new updated look. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18373-old-glenn-hwy-chugiak-ak-99567-usa-unit-2/2d44761a-e860-4a47-9d8e-8e8f14138fb3 (RLNE5926150)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Knik-Fairview, AK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Knik-Fairview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

