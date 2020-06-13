Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Knik-Fairview, AK with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A
3251 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
New 3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse! - New 3 bedroom Wasilla townhome with 2 baths, and 2 car heated garage with storage. Laminate flooring with high loft ceilings in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and entry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1
7000 Kinsington Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1496 sqft
Features large fenced and grassy back yard! - 3BR, 2BA ranch home with open kitchen/living area and 2 car garage. Features large fenced and grassy back yard, private entrance to deck from master BR, deck that runs the length of the house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1841 S Carr Street
1841 Carr Street, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2476 sqft
1841 S Carr Street Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Wasilla Home! - New 3 bedroom home in Wasilla on an acre with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1752 sq. ft. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets allowed on approval.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1191 W Cache Dr # A
1191 W Cache Dr, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1392 sqft
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, New Construction, townhouse style duplex unit with garage located in Wasilla. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit. Monthly Rent starts at $1000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3900 E Birch View Drive
3900 East Birch View Drive, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
3900 E Birch View Drive Available 07/01/20 3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement - 1328SF-3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement and 2 car garage. Convenient location off Seward Meridian.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
925 N Helen Lane
925 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 N Helen Lane Available 07/01/20 Close to town off Bogard Road. - 3 BR, 2 BA, 1700 sq. ft. , 2 story home with 2 car garage. Features natural gas heat, landscaped yard and shed. $1500 + gas, electric, snow & garbage removal and lawn maintenance.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4709 North Baron Street
4709 North Baron Street, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1338 sqft
Unfurnished. Available July 10, 2020. Sign lease now and get remainder of Dec free! Newer construction (2017), wonderful safe residential neighborhood in Colony High/Colony Middle/Finger Lake Elementary School area. Pet friendly.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Knik-Fairview, AK

Knik-Fairview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

