16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Minnie Street Inn
309 Erceg Street, Fairbanks, AK
Minnie Street Bed & Breakfast is offering a lovely fully furnished 5 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings to the right renters. (We are retiring!) This property is classy and well appointed with TV's in all bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
2114 EAGAN AVENUE
2114 Eagan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom home for rent in Fairbanks. Close to Ft. WW, Pioneer Park, Soccer Fields, shopping and schools. Owner covers water, sewer, and trash. Heated garage to boot! Don't miss out on the big backyard!!

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
1220 23rd Ave.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
Results within 5 miles of Fairbanks

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2252 Yankovich Rd.
2252 Yankovich Road, College, AK
2252 Yankovich Rd.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
797 JUNIPER DRIVE
797 Juniper Drive, Steele Creek, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Unit in a 4-plex, nice and quiet setting but still very close drive to either Fairbanks or North Pole. Lovely interior! All wood walls, very Alaskan appeal! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Very spacious and convenient layout! Definitely a must see!. No Pets!

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 SANDPIPER DRIVE
573 Sandpiper Drive, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Winter Special $500 off first month rent All utilities are included. This lower unit is located North of Fairbanks in a quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath has new carpet and flooring.

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Fairbanks

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded. It is a must see! Great layout, with an open kitchen/living room and three levels separating the bedrooms.

June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report. Fairbanks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairbanks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Fairbanks rent trends were flat over the past month

Fairbanks rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fairbanks stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,126 for a two-bedroom. Fairbanks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Fairbanks rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairbanks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairbanks is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairbanks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,126 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fairbanks.
    • While Fairbanks' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairbanks than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairbanks.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

