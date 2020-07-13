/
pet friendly apartments
9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in College, AK
College Hills
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of College
Sophie Plaza
3511 REWAK STREET
3511 Rewak Drive, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Everything is BRAND NEW! New carpet, paint, and appliances. 2 bedroom 1 bath with coin op laundry. Apartment is located off airport and close to Safeway and Fred Meyers. Only pay electric. Pet Free. Smoke Free. Owner is a licensed Realtor.
Results within 5 miles of College
Van Horn Industrial Area
2604 Cowles St
2604 East Cowles Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
2604 Cowles St Available 08/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed/2 bath Ranch style home with HEAT INCLUDED! - Gorgeously maintained Ranch style home for rent! Common living area has a nice open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining! Spacious
Van Horn Industrial Area
1513 27th Ave #C
1513 27th Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1301 sqft
1513 27th Ave #C Available 08/01/20 Large town home available! - Large three bedroom, two and half bath, one car garage town home available NOW! Open Layout living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, and dining room conveniently laid out.
Van Horn Industrial Area
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Hamilton Acres
512 Ketchikan Ave
512 Ketchikan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1884 sqft
512 Ketchikan Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hamilton Acres - Nestled in the heart of Hamilton Acres sits a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently remodeled by the homeowner for their first set of tenants.
Results within 10 miles of College
Birchwood Homes
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.
2044 CHIEF JOHN DRIVE
2044 Chief John Drive, Chena Ridge, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. Move in Special!! $300 off of 1st months rent. Pets upon approval! HEAT INCLUDED!!