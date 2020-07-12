Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Badger, AK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Badger apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakloey-Persinger
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Newby Road
3405 NEVIN AVENUE
3405 Nevin Avenue, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs unit offering plenty of space, common utility area and garage. Pets upon approval. Only pay electric. Call today to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
629 W. 5th Ave.
629 West 5th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom unit available! Heat & Water Included! - This apartment is located in North Pole near the High School. Its a large duplex and a downstairs apartment. It is definitely something you must see! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Birchwood Homes
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fairbanks
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lazelle Estates
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Acres
512 Ketchikan Ave
512 Ketchikan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1884 sqft
512 Ketchikan Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hamilton Acres - Nestled in the heart of Hamilton Acres sits a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently remodeled by the homeowner for their first set of tenants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Badger, AK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Badger apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

