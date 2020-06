Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom, 2 bath house - Available 8/3/2020 - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Westover and features a beautiful fenced in back yard, and ground level patio. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and pays all utilites (water/sewage, electric, gas, and garbage). Washer & dryer as well as off street parking are included in rent. Pets are considered with a deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3325889)